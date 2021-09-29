The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Originally, the NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

The NEET PG result document contains the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all candidates who took the entrance test.

“NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy.” NBEMS said in the result notice.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2021:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Click on ‘NEET-PG 2021 result’ link The NEET PG result document will appear on screen Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

The Board has also released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2021 session.