The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH LLB CET 2021 for admission to the three-year LLB. Registered applicants can download their admit card from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.

The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 will be held in an online MCQ mode on October 4 and 5 at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours.

MAH LLB 3-year CET will consist of four papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English — for a total of 150 marks.

MAH CET hall ticket has details including exam date and time, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET admit card:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card” against LLB CET Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MAH LLB CET admit card 2021.