MAH LLB CET admit card 2021 released for 3-year law course entrance
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH LLB CET 2021 for admission to the three-year LLB. Registered applicants can download their admit card from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.
The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 will be held in an online MCQ mode on October 4 and 5 at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours.
MAH LLB 3-year CET will consist of four papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English — for a total of 150 marks.
MAH CET hall ticket has details including exam date and time, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines.
Steps to download MAH LLB CET admit card:
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card” against LLB CET
- Key in your application number and date of birth
- Submit and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference