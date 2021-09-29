The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result of the 2019 Junior Assistant GA & PG(Rent) Dept. & OSSC preliminary exam result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result and download merit list from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Junior Assistant preliminary exam was held on July 22 and 23. A total of 375 candidates have qualifed the prelim exam and are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Candidates can look for their roll number on the exam admit card.

The Main exam will be held on October 24 and 25. The detailed schedule of the OPSC Junior Assistant Main exam will be notified shortly at the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the portal for all the latest updates.

Steps to check OPSC Junior Assistant result: