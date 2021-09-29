Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the markseet of the Civil Services Main Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the marksheet from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE 2020 result was announced last week. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services — Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

This year, Shubham Kumar topped the UPSC CSE 2020 examination, whereas Jagrati Awasthi secured the second rank and Ankita Jain secured third position. Kumar has scored 1054 while Awasthi and Jani scored 1052 and 1051 respectively.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021.

Steps to check UPSC CSE 2020 marksheet:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020” under What’s New tab

The UPSC marksheet will appear on the screen Check and download the result.

Here’s direct link to UPSC CSE 2020 marksheet.