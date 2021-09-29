The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer keys of West Bengal Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The provisional answer key was released on September 17 and objections were invited till September 26, 2021.

The WBJS prelims 2021 was conducted on September 12 in a written mode for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Steps to download WBJS prelims answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FINAL ANSWER KEYS OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION,2021 (ADVT. NO. 08/2021)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of WBJS Exam 2021 to be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.

