Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 today, September 30. Candidates who have appeared for the documents verification round will be able to check and download their results from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The typing test result was announced on June 11, 2021. The qualified candidates were eligible to appear for the document verification (DV) process conducted from July 5 to July 14, 2021.

Along with the CHSL 2018 final result, the Commission is also likely to declare the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Tier-II.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CHSL final result 2018” and “CHSL Tier-II result 2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.