The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to postpone the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 and Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 exam amid the coronavirus crisis. Candidates concerned can check the official notice at the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

In a notice, SSC said the CHSL Tier-1 2020 exams have been postponed for candidates who had opted for their centers in West Bengal. The exam was due to be held on May 21 and 22.

The CGLE Tier-1 2020 exam was scheduled from May 29 to June 7.

Here’s SSC exam postponement notice.

“Fresh dates of postponed examinations and notification of examination will be announced by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation. The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates,” read the SSC notice.

Moreover, SSC has also postponed the release of the official notification for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The Commission is now expected to release the notification in June.