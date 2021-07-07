The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified the tentative dates for the announcement of results of various competitive recruitment exams. The result schedule can be checked at official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, SSC will declare the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) result on July 15. The JHT 2020 Descriptive Paper (tier-2) exam was held on February 14.

On September 30, SSC will announce the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 and the result CHSL 2019 (Tier-II) exam. The CHSL 2019 Tier-2 exam was conducted on February 14. The document verification (DV) round is being held in July for CHSL 2018 for the final selection of candidates.

On the other hand, the result of the Junior Engineer Exam, 2019 (Paper-II) will be declared on November 30.

Here’s SSC result notice for various exams.