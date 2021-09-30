NHPC Limited will today, September 30 conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sr Medical Officer, Asstt Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) and Sr Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhpcindia.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 173 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Senior Medical Officer, 7 for Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, 68 for Junior Engineer (Civil), 34 for Junior Engineer (Electrical), 31 for Junior Engineer (Mechanical), 20 for Sr. Accountant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The maximum age limit for all the posts is 30 years as on July 1, 2021, except Senior Medical Officer and Assistant Rajbhasha Officer. The upper age limit for the post of Senior Medical Officer is 33 years and for Assistant Rajbhasha Officer is 35 years.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Medical Officer: MBBS degree with valid registration with two years’ post internship experience as on July 1, 2021, is require excluding period spent on Courses/ PG etc.

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer: Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidates must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Senior Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 250. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for NHPC Limited vacancies

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “Click here for online application” under Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Sr. Medical Officer, Asstt. Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) and Sr. Accountant in NHPC Limited Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration Now login and apply for the post Pay the application fee and submit

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The candidates registered online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.