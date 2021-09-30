Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by the Punjab Police recruitment board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in and raise objections, if any against the released answer key till October 1, 2021.

The Punjab Police Constable examination was conducted on September 25 and 26 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 4,358 vacancies of Constables in the police force. Of these, 2015 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 2343 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre. The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19,900 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 2 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE’ Click on “https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021” Now click on login, key in your details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the objective type written test (OMR-based/) followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

