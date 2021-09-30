The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has announced the result of the online exam for recruitment to the post of Executive. Registered candidates can check their result online at the official website idbibank.in.

The IDBI Executive exam 2021 was held as an online test on September 5. The exam carried a total of 150 marks with a composite time of 90 minutes with negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Over 900 candidates have qualified the IDBI Executive exam, as per the merit list released. The merit list contains the registration number of qualified candidates.

Selected candidates are required to undergo Document Verification (DV) and PreRecruitment Medical Test (PRMT) as part of the further selection process. They will accordingly report for DV and PRMT at the center on date and time mentioned in the email communication sent to them.

Here’s IDBI Executive result 2021 merit list.

Steps to download IDBI Executive admit card:

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’

Click on the link ‘Marks of Online Test’ for Executive posts

Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IDBI Executive result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IDBI Executive result 2021 scorecard.

IDBI has notified a total of 920 vacancies for the post of Executive at its different Branches and Offices. The appointment will be on a contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies.