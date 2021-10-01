Delhi University will release the DU first cut-off list 2021 today for over 70,000 seats for admission to merit-based undergraduate programmes. DU will release the cut-off list for all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates can check the list on the official website du.ac.in.

The DU admission process on the basis of the first cut-off will be conducted from October 4 to 6 through a contactless admission process. The admission schedule is available of admission.uod.ac.in. Colleges will have to complete approvals by 5.00 PM on October 7, while the last date for fee payment is October 8 (till 5 pm).

Colleges affiliated with Delhi University will also release their respective cut off list which will be available on the official site of the colleges.

Documents Required

The following are the documents required for DU admission 2021:

Class 10 Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate)

Class 12 Marksheet

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

OBC (Non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable)

Transfer certificate from school

Migration certificate from Board

Two passport size, self-attested photographs

Application form of DU amission registration

Delhi University will conduct the entire admission process online. The online registration for UG programmes in DU was conducted in August. While most UG admissions is merit-based, some are entrance-based.

Here’s DU cut-off schedule 2021.

The second DU cut-off will be released on October 9 and students can take admissions under that from October 11 to 13. The last date for fee payment is October 15. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against the second cut-off by October 14.

The third cut-off list will be due on October 16 and admissions under that will be conducted between October 18 and 21.