UKMSSB recruitment 2021: Apply for 38 posts of medical social workers at ukmssb.org
Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various vacancies of Medical Social Workers. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website ukmssb.org till October 28 upto 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree in social work (MSW) from a recognised institute or university.
Application Fee
Candidates from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from EWS/SC/ST/PWD category candidates.
Here’s direct link to the notification.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website ukmssb.org
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Now”
- Now click on Apply Here against MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER
- Register and proceed with application process
- Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to apply for the Medical Social Worker vacancy.