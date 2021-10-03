The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced it will release the scorecards of candidates who took the NEET-PG 2021 exam on October 9. The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate-2021 was declared on September 28.

“Individual score card for NEET-PG 2021 will be available for download at NEETPG website https://nbe.edu.in by 09th October, 2021. Score card will not to be sent to individual candidates,” the Board said in a notice.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 result scorecard notice.

The NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The NEET PG result rank card released last week contained the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all candidates who took the entrance test.

According to the Board, the result-cum-scorecard is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate. The NEET-PG 2021 rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in exam after applying tie-breaker criteria. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately in due course.” NBEMS further said.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2021 result.