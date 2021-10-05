Allahabad High Court will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Additional Private Secretary (English/ Hindi) today, October 5. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The last date for successful transaction of application fee is October 6, 2021. The applicants will be able to make correction in the particulars of their application form on October 7 and 8, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 68 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of APS (English) and 8 for APS (Hindi).

Here’s direct link to official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

APS English: Bachelor degree and good knowledge of English Stenography (i.e. speed of 100 w.p.m. in English Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in English Typewriting) and having good knowledge in Computer.

APS Hindi: Bachelor degree and good knowledge of Hindi Stenography (i.e. speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi Shorthand and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting) and having good knowledge in Computer.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for APS vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply For Additional Private Secretary (English and Hindi)” Register and login to apply for the post Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Allahabad HC APS posts.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of two stages. Stage I examination will consist Part A (General Studies), Part B (Computer Knowledge Test) and Part C (Subjective Type Translation Test) and Stage II exam will consist of Shorthand Dictation Test. The merit list shall be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in the Stage-I and Stage-II Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.