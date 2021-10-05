The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the schedule of physical tests for recruitment to the posts of Agragami in Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami will commence under Barrackpore Special Range Recruitment Board on and from October 26 to November 3 (except October 31).

The WB Police admit card will be available for download through the link wbprb.applythrunet.co.in on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth from October 8 onwards. Candidates are advised to report to the venue on the session mentioned in their admit card and carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the admit cards for PMT/PET.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert regarding the date, time and venue of PMT/PET to the registered mobile number of the candidates, but the Board shall not be responsible for any non-receipts of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” the notice said.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD).

Here’s WB Police Agragami PET schedule.

Venue of PMT/ PET

SSF Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore, Kolkata – 700120 and Swimming Test will be held at SVSPA Swimming Pool, Barrackpore.