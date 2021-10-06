The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Development Officer. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the posts online on the official website hpsc.gov.in upto 11.55 PM.

HPSC has notified a total of 500 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,400-1,12,400.

Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 official advertisment.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidate should not be less than l7 years and not more than 35 years as on September 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matdculation or 10+2/B.A.M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC ADO recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” section Click on the apply link for ADO post Register and login Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for HPSC ADO recruitment 2021.