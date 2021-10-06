Indian Air Force’s Central Airmen Selection Board has delayed the release of the provisional selection list of IAF CASB Airmen 2021 and the result of STAR exam 2021. The Board said the delay has been caused due to “administrative reasons” and the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check the notice on the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

“Due to administrative reasons and unprecedented situation owing to the Covid pandemic, conduct of enrollment of airmen for Intake 02/21 and declaration of result for STAR 01/2021 online examination are delayed. Candidates are advised to keep checking their email and CASB webportal regularly for latest updates,” read the official statement. The results have been repeatedly deferred over the last few months.

The IAF STAR exam 2021 was held online across India from July 12 to 18. The online registration was conducted in the month of January. The STAR 01/2021 is conducted for recruitment of Airmen in Group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ trades [except IAF (security) and musician trades] in the IAF.

After the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and shortlisted candidates will be sent a New admit card on their Registered e-mail IDs for phase - II test at a designated Airmen Selection Centre.

Likewise, the provisional selection list of candidates for enrollment of CASB airmen for Intake 02/21 is also pending since April.

Many candidates who appeared for these exams have taken to social media to complain about the delay in the result. Trends like #airforce_ result_ do and #Airforce_Enrollment_Publish_Kro have gained traction on Twitter.

We all aspirants of IAF is requesting to CASB and our GOVT. to publish the result of STAR01/2021 #Airforce_ Result _ Do — Rahul Yogi (@rahulyogi2471) October 2, 2021

#Airforce_Result_Do #Airforce_

Sir @DefenceMinIndiaEvery airforce aspirants want result and enrollment of https://t.co/QTELMbblTN it's getting very delay so please provide the result to us as soon as possiblewe will be thankful to you for our entire life #Airforce_Result_Do — karmveer Deshwal (@KarmveerDeshwal) October 5, 2021

#Airforce_Result_Do Release the results of Star 1,2021,as soon as possible, please sir...we had already lost our previous vacancy because COVID 19.. please publish the air man results #Airforce_Enrollment_Publish_Karo @rajnathsingh @IAF_MCC #Airforce_ — GOVINDA SINGH (@GOVINDA51525182) October 5, 2021