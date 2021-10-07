The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in different subjects today, October 7. Eligible candidates can apply on Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 173 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for Mathematics Asst Professor, 2 for bio-chemistry, 15 for Env.Science, 3 for electronic, 1 for Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA, 8 for Geography, 12 for Hindi and others.

Applicants will be able to edit some of the fields in their online application form from October 11 to 13, 2021.

Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarter of JKPSC i.e., Solina Srinagar or ReshamGhar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu, reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit for RBA, SC,ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, OSC & PHC category candidates is 43 years.

Educational Qualification: Good academic record as defined by the Concerned University with atleast 55% marks [50% excluding any grace marks in case of SC/ST/Differently-abled (Physically and Visually differently abled) Categories/Ph.D degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991] or an equivalent grade in the relevant subject. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. Application fee is exempted for PHC candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/ Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on direct recruitment Now create profile and login to the portal Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.