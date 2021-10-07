Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of Computer Operator 2016 typing test on Thursday, October 7. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download their result from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The typing test for the posts of Computer Operator was conducted on June 21 for a total of 515 applicants. As per the official notice, a total of 408 candidates appeared for the test, of which 134 candidates were declared qualified and 274 disqualified.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 79 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on “विज्ञापन संख्या-25-परीक्षा/2016, कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2016 के अंतर्गत टंकण परीक्षा में अर्ह, अनर्ह व अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थियों का परिणाम के संबन्ध में ।” under Notice Board The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The application process for the recruitment to the post of Computer Operator began on December 14, 2016. The examination was held on January 10, 2020. The revised answer key was made available on June 1, 2020.

