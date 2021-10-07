Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer Main exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC will conduct the Combined Assistant Engineer Main exam 2019 on October 22-24 for candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam. The exam will be held in a single session (10.00 AM to12 noon) on October 22 and in two sessions on October 23 and 24.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 542 vacancies of AE in different departments of the Jharkhand government. The application process was conducted in 2019.

Steps to download JPSC admit card 2021:

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in Click on the admit card link for Combined AE exam Login using Registration No and date of birth The JPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JPSC AE Main admit card 2021.