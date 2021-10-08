The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 at nbe.edu.in after consultation with National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the notice, the application process will be put on hold till October 31 and shall resume on November 1, 2021 from 3.00 PM onwards. The window shall continue till November 22, 2021 (11:55 PM).

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022. The updated Information Bulletin shall be available on or before the resumption of registration window on November 1, 2021.

“A decision has been taken by the Government of India in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to the effect that the revised scheme for NEET-SS shall be given effect to only from the academic year 2022-2023,” reads the notification.

NEET SS 2021 Schedule

Re-opening of Registration window for submission of Online Applications: November 1 (3 PM onwards) to November 22 (till 11:55 PM).

Edit Window: December 1 to 7

Final Edit Window: December 20 to 23

Issuance of Admit Cards: January 3, 2022

Date of Examination: January 10, 2022

Here’s direct link to the notification.

In the forthcoming registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 shall be able to EDIT their choices for eligible super-specialty courses and those who are yet to register shall be able to register afresh.

NBEMS also mentions that candidates who have already registered and have paid examination fee of amount more than Rs 4250 in case of applying for more than one groups, shall be refunded the EXTRA examination fee paid. Those who are not willing to continue with the application registered in the current window for NEET-SS 2021 in view of the above mentioned change can submit a request for REFUND of examination fee to NBEMS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.