The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam 2021. Candidates can check the result online at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 was held on September 18 and 19. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Female Constable GD in the Haryana Police. The provisional answer keys were released on September 23 and objections were invited till September 26.

Candidates who qualified the HSSC Female Constable written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Screening Test. The PST will be held from October 11 to October 13.

Steps to download HSSC Female Constable result 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Result’ section Click on the pdf link for Female Constable result The HSSC Female Constable result merit list will appear on screen Download and search your roll number (Ctrl+F).

