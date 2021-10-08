Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the result of the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates who took the KAS exam can check their results online at the official website keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC has released the result for Junior Time Scale Trainee Stream 1, 2, and 3. The KAS exam involved a prelims exam, main exam and interview round.

The KPSC KAS exam has been topped by Malini S, Nandana S Pillai and Gopika Udayan. The rank list contains the name, SI number, score and other details of the selected candidates.

Steps to check Kerala KAS result 2021:

Visit official website keralapsc.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘Ranked list’ Click on the download link for relevant strem The KPSC KAS result will appear on screen Download and cgeck.

Here’s direct link to check KPSC KAS result 2021.

“The Ranked List shall remain in force for one year from the date of finalization of the Ranked List. Candidates from the Ranked List will be advised for appointment in accordance with the rules and orders regarding reservation and rotation as amended from time to time, if applicable, against vacancies reported to the Commission during the pendancy of the Ranked List,” KPSC said.