Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) Prelim exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

The UPPSC PCS exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 24 (Sunday). The written exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 - General Studies I (9.30 to 11.30 PM) and Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT) (2.30 to 4.30 PM). Both papers will be of two-hour duration and carry 200 marks each.

The Uttar Pradesh PCS exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 400 posts at state government departments.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2021”

Key in your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code Submit and download UPPSC admit card Take a print for future reference.

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.