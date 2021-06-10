The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam calendar for recruitment exams in 2021-22. The calendar can be accessed and downloaded from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The original exam calendar was released in January this year, but in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule of several recruitment exams had to be rejiged.

The new exam calendar contains the schedule of 15 recruitment exams to be held between July 2021 and April 2022.

According to the revised exam calendar, UPPSC PCS prelims exam 2021 which was postponed due to Covid-19 will be conducted on October 24. Likewise, the ACF/RFO prelims 2021 will be held on the same date.

UPPSC said that changes will be made to the exam schedule in special circumstances.