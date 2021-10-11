The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction/editing window for the NEET UG 2021 application forms. Applicants can edit the fields of the First and Second Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII at official website neet.nta.nic.in till October 13 upto 11.50 PM.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021,” the Agency said in a notice.

Moreover, NTA has advised candidates to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as the Agency will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

Here’s NEET UG 2021 form correction notice.

Steps to edit/correct NEET-UG 2021 form:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 Login using credentials Make necessary correction and verify Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to NEET UG 2021 correction window.