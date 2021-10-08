The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper with response sheet from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode. The exams are held for admission to various under- and post-graduate courses in DU for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the DUET answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 online, per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from today till October 10, 5:00 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

Here’s NTA DUET answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download DUET answer key 2021:

Visit official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Login using Form Number and date of birth The DUET answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen Match keys with question paper and response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection if any following instructions.

Here’s direct link to check DUET answer key 2021.