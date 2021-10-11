The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper with response sheet from the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The 3-hour exam was held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the JNUEE answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 online, per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from today till October 12, 7.00 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

Steps to download NTA JNUEE answer key 2021:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on the answer key challenge link Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The JNUEE answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen Match keys with question paper and response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection if any following instructions.

