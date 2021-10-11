The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police SI and PC exam 2021 was held from September 13-15. The Commission has released the model answer keys of all 6 papers of the exam.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from October 12 to 14 at the official website. A fee of Rs 100 per key challenge will be applicable.

Here’s RPSC SI answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download RPSC SI answer key 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Information’ section – ‘Answer Keys’ Click on the answer key link for relevant paper The RPSC SI answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RPSC Rajasthan Police SI answer key 2021.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test.