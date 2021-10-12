The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon release the admit card for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for various districts including Golaghat, Majuli, Cachar, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Jorhat, and others. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in from today, October 12 onwards.

The Constable PET/PST round for remaining 15 districts will be held from October 25 to December 20.

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card may immediately contact help line number 8826762317 or email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the download admit card button Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Candidates appearing for the test are instructed to wear face mask during the test process. Candidates will have to maintain protocol of social distancing given by the Government during the examination process.

All the candidates will have to wash/ sanitize their hands properly before entering the examination premises. Candidates will have to follow government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

