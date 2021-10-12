The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the answer keys of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 PCM and PCB group. Candidates can download the answer key, candidate response sheet and question paper from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 exams were conducted from September 20 to October 1. Re-exams were also held for certain areas in the state. The question paper and the candidate response sheets can be used to compare with the provisional answer key and estimate probable score.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the answer key from October 12 to 13 (5.00 PM). The result will be prepared based on the final answer keys after objections are verified.

The MHT CET 2021 results will be announced on October 15.

Here’s MHT CET 2021 grievances and result schedule.

Steps to download MHT CET answer keys 2021:

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Go to MHT CET 2021 section and click on answer key link On the new page, click on “RESPONSE PROCESSING SYSTEM” and enter candidate ID and date of birth to login Click on “Response Report” in the Green Icon on the right The MHT CET answer script will open in a new window Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check MHT CET answer keys 2021.