The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card today for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2021 will be held on October 24 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.0 to 4.00 PM. The KAS exam will consist of two papers of objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with identity proof to the exam centre. Details regarding exam venue, session, rules, etc will be mentioned in the hall ticket.

Steps to download JKPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the download admit card link (when avilable) for the exams under ‘What’s New’ Enter Online Application Form Number and submit The JKPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The JKPSC KAS Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.