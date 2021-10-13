The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announced the result of the CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session today, October 13. Once released, students will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

“Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June, 2021 Session would be declared on Wednesday, the 13th October, 2021,” reads the notice.

The ICSI CS result will be released at 11.00 AM for Professional Programme, 2.00 PM for the Executive Programme and 4.00 PM for Foundation Programme on October 13.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams were held from August 10 to 20. CS Foundation exam was held in a computer-based mode. On the other hand, some exams of CS Executive and Professional courses was conducted in OMR format.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select the exam and key in your login details Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.