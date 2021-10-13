The Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has released the admit card for the Common Oral Test for recruitment to various posts of Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker, watchman, Copyist Attender, and others in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who have qualified the Common Practical Test can check and download their admit card from the official website mhc.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can also check the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for oral test. As er the official notification, the Common Oral Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 22, 23 and 24.

Applicants will require their user ID and password to download the admit card. The application process concluded on July 9.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the recruitment portal at mhc.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download the hall ticket for Common Oral Test to be conducted on 22.10.2021, 23.10.2021 and 24.10.2021 for the posts of Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker etc. in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamilnadu” under Announcement section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Here’s direct link to the list of eligible candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3557 vacancies including — Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman and Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

