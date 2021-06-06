Madras HC recruitment: Registrations extended for more than 3000 vacancies at mhc.tn.gov.in
The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has extended the deadline for online registration for recruitment to more than 3000 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the various posts at mhc.tn.gov.in till July 9.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3557 vacancies inlcuding — Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman and Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit:
The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 30 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved candidates.
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must have passed Class 8th and must be able to ride a bicycle. Fluency in Tamil language reading and writing is a must. More details available in the official notification.
Vacancy Breakdown
|Posts
|Vacancies
|Office Assistant
|1911
|Watchman
|496
|Sweeper
|189
|Sanitary Worker
|110
|Night watchman
|185
|Night watchman cum Masalchi
|108
|Masalchi
|485
|Garderner
|28
|Scavenger/Sweeper
|07
|Sweeper cum Cleaner
|18
|Copyist Attender
|03
|Waterman & Waterwomen
|01
|Office cum Full time watchman
|01
|Watchman cum Masalchi
|15
Here’s direct link to Madras HC recruitment 2021 official notification.
Steps to apply for Madras HC recruitment 2021:
- Visit the official website mhc.tn.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Click here to Register and Apply online for various posts falling under Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service (Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker etc.) in various Judicial Districts in the state of Tamil Nadu”
- Now click on “Click here to apply” against “Notifications for various posts in the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu”
- Select the Judicial District to register
- Login and fill the online application form
- Upload documents and pay fees
- Take a printout for future reference.