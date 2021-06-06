The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has extended the deadline for online registration for recruitment to more than 3000 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the various posts at mhc.tn.gov.in till July 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3557 vacancies inlcuding — Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman and Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 30 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed Class 8th and must be able to ride a bicycle. Fluency in Tamil language reading and writing is a must. More details available in the official notification.

Vacancy Breakdown Posts Vacancies Office Assistant 1911 Watchman 496 Sweeper 189 Sanitary Worker 110 Night watchman 185 Night watchman cum Masalchi 108 Masalchi 485 Garderner 28 Scavenger/Sweeper 07 Sweeper cum Cleaner 18 Copyist Attender 03 Waterman & Waterwomen 01 Office cum Full time watchman 01 Watchman cum Masalchi 15

Here’s direct link to Madras HC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for Madras HC recruitment 2021: