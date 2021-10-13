The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Foundation Examinations, June 2021 session today, October 13. Students can check and download their CS Foundation results from the official website icsi.edu using their roll number and registration number.

The ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams were held from August 10 to 20. CS Foundation exam was held in a computer-based mode.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation result 2021:

Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select the CS Foundation exam Key in your roll number and registration number Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CS results 2021.

Here’s ICS Foundation merit list:

All India Foundation Merit List - Foundation(New) Programme

Top 3 Rank Holders - Foundation (New) Programme

ICSI said formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive and Foundation Programmes will be uploaded on its website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

Earlier, the Institute has released the exam result date and time for CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Programmes. The CS Professional result and CS Executive result have already been released.