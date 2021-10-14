Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group ‘C’) Service (General and Women’s Branch) Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 28 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 7 to 10 which was deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

Candidates may check the detailed exam schedule below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2020 हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड़ करने के संबंध में” Click on admit card link Key in your logion details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

