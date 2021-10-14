The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Police Female Constable GD physical screening test 2021. Candidates can check the result online at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Female Constable PST was held on October 11, 13 and 14 for candidates who qualified the written exam. The exam is being conducted for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Female Constable GD in the Haryana Police.

Candidates who qualified the HSSC Female Constable PST are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The PMT will be held from October 18 to October 20. Only those candidates who qualify the PMT will be able to participate in scrutiny of documents on the same day.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Over 5000 candidates have cleared the PST round for Female Constable GD.

Steps to download HSSC Female Constable result 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Result’ section Click on the pdf link for Female Constable PST result The HSSC Female Constable PST result merit list will appear on screen Download and search your roll number (Ctrl+F).

Here’s HSSC Female Constable PST result 2021.

Shortlisted candidates are directed to bring original downloaded copy of admit card of PMT, admit card of scrutiny of Documents, all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and a copy of the downloaded application form for Scrutiny of Documents. The candidates can download their admit cards from PMT & Scrutiny of documents from October 15. All candidates shall fill scrutiny form online from October 14 to 17 using the link available on the website of HSSC.