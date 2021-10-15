The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has notified that the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for PCM and PCB group will be declared on October 28, 2021. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their result from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the exam board had released the provisional answer keys and invited objections till October 13 upto 5.00 PM. The result will be prepared based on the final answer keys after objections are verified.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

The MHT CET 2021 exams were conducted from September 20 to October 1. Re-exams were also held for certain areas in the state.

Steps to check MHT CET result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on result link Key in your application number, date of birth and submit The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.