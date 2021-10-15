The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the final answer keys of the JEE Advanced 2021 today, October 15. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer keys of Physics, Chemistry and Maths paper from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE advanced question papers, candidate response sheet and provisional answer keys were released on October 10 and objections were invited till October 11 upto 5.00 PM.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “For final Answer Keys, Click Here.” Click on “Answer Keys (Paper1 and Paper2 Combined) : Physics, Chemistry, Maths” under JEE (Advanced) 2021 Final Answer Keys The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final answer keys.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur has commenced the online registrations for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

“Qualified candidates can register for AAT starting October 15th, 2021, 10:00 IST on the Candidate Portal,” reads the notification. The registration will conclude on October 16 at 5.00 PM. The Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The result will be announced on October 22.

Here’s direct link to register for AAT 2021.

