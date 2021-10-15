Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has invited applications from girl students for admissions to Class VIII for the Term July 2022. Earlier, the college would conduct the exam only for boys. The decision has been taken after the directive from Supreme Court of India.

“As per orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on writ petition 1416/2020 connected with WP (C) No. 524/2021, Dtd: 07.10.2021. Rashtriya Indian Military College has issued Notification for the Entrance Examination for admission of Girls Students into VIII Class in the R.I.M.C., Dehradun for the Term July-2022,” reads the notification.

The Written Examination for boys and girls is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) at Vijayawada. The qualified students will then have to appear for the viva-voce. The schedule of the Viva-Voce will be intimated later.

Eligibility Criteria

he students appearing for the test should not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on July 1, 2022 i.e., they should not be born earlier than 02.07.2009 and not later than 01.01.2011.

Candidates should either be studying in Class VII or passed Class VII from any recognized School at the time of admission to the RIMC i.e., on 01.07.2022 exclusively from the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Application Process

The candidates from general category can obtain the prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers by making online payment of Rs 600, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

On receipt of the payment, the prospectus-cum application form and booklet of old question papers will be dispatched by Speed Post only. Filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before November 15, 2021.

Kindly note the filled-in application forms should be sent to the APPSC only and not to the RIMC, Dehradun.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

EXAM PETTERN Subject Maximum Marks English Written Paper 125 Mathematics Written Paper 200 General Knowledge Written Paper 75 Viva-Voce (Designed primarily to test the intelligence, personality, and communication skills etc of candidates) 50

(Only if candidates who will qualify in the written examination) Total 450

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.