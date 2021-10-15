Delhi University will release the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate programmes tomorrow, October 16. The third cut off list will be released by individual DU colleges on their official websites while the combined cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science, and BA Programmes will be declared at the DU portal admissions.uod.ac.in.

After the third merit list is published, candidates can take admissions under that between October 18 and 21. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against 3rdCut-Off till 5.00 PM, October 22. The last day of payment of admission fee by candidates against is October 23, 5:00 pm.

The DU UG admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 seats. The first and second DU admission round saw the University receive over 1.18 lakh applications, while 48,582 students have paid the fees and taken admission.

DU fourth cut-off list and fifth cut-off list will be released on November 1 and November 8 respectively. However, these cut-off lists will be released as per the availability of seats as declared by DU through the admission portal.