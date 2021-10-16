Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will today, October 16 close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the application process concluded on September 16, but due to amendments in the advertisement, the applications are reopened.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

As per the revised notification, the recruitment exam will consist a total of 220 marks, of which the written exam will consist 70 marks and the Physical and Experimental exam will consist 150 marks. The applicants from unreserved category and reserved category are required to score 33% and 28%, respectively to appear for the physical and experimental test. More details in the notification.

Here’s RSMSSB Fireman official notification.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Fireman/AFO posts:

Visit the Rajasthan SSO official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘Registration’ button if not already registered and go through the process Once registered or if the candidate already having a log-in ID, enter the ID and submit Apply for AFO/ Fireman posts, upload document and submit the application Take a print of the application form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB Fireman recruitment 2021.