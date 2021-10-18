Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has deferred the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 registration deadline. As per the notification, eligible candidates will now be able to apply on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ till October 24 by paying the regular fee. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, 29th October 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was October 17.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The applicants will be able to download their admit card from January 8, 2022 onwards. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in admit card is January 14, 2022 upto 5.00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1997 if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1992 if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category.

Qualifying examination: Students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in 2021 or appearing in 2022, in ANY STREAM (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2022.

Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years. Note that UCEED score is valid for one year, and only for admissions in the same corresponding academic year.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category and female candidates from all categories will have to pay the application fee of ₹ 1750, whereas all other category candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹ 3500.

Steps to register for UCEED 2022

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ On the homepage, click on “Registration” link Complete the registration using the login details and fill the application form Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Check the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The examination is conducted for the duration of 3 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.