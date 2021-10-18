The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the computer sill test for recruitment to Block Social Security Officer 2017. Eligible candidates can check and download the new schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the OSSC BSSO 2017 computer skill test will be held on November 2, 2021. The admit card will be released on Commission’s website from October 28 onwards. Candidates will have provide their login credentials including application number and date of birth to access admit cards.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 25.

The candidates are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission’s website to know further updates.

Steps to download OSSC BSSO admit card

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

