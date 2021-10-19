The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registration for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022 exams. Candidates willing to appear for the examination can register for the same on the official website lsac.org or discoverlaw.in.

The LSAT India 2021 will be held in online mode in two cycles — January and May.

As per a report by NDTV, the first exam will be conducted on January 15, 2022 and the second exam will be held on May 9, 2022.

Candidates registering before December 15th will be eligible for concession in the examination fee ie., the fee will be Rs 3499, whereas candidates who register after December 15th will have to pay Rs 3799.

Steps to apply for LSAT India 2022

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in Click on the registration link for LSAT 2022 Create account using email and mobile number Fill application form, pay fees Submit form and print a copy

Candidates willing to register can apply by using a valid email address and mobile number, a photograph, and paying the applicable registration fee on the official website.

LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India.

