Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket for the TS Intermediate First year exams 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS inter first-year exam 2021 will be held from October 25 to November 2 in single sessions from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The Board has released hall tickets for general/vocational streams and bridge course.

TS Inter exam 2021 will begin with second language Paper 1 and end with modern language paper and geography paper 1. TSBIE will conduct examinations only for 70% of the syllabus.

Steps to download TS Inter hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the hall ticket link for relevant strem Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code and submit The TS Inter hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct links to hall tickets: