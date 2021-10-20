Delhi University will today, October 20 conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments of the University. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website du.ac.in.

In total, there are 251 posts of Assistant Professor on offer in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the DU.

Here’s DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

A minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s level shall be the essential qualification for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres at any level. The National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor.

Refer to qualification notice for more details.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Application Process

The applications have been invited online. Eligible applicants are required to fill up the application form available on the University website at www.du.ac.in.

Selection process

Applications received for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. More details here.