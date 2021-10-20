The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2021 soon. The Agency released the CUCET final answer key today at its official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam was held throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

Earlier, NTA had released the CUCET provisional answer key on October 3 and invited objections till October 5. The candidates will be awarded scores on the basis of the final answer key.

Here’s direct link to download CUCET final answer key 2021.

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUCET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.